Rain showers taper off. Much nicer Sunday ahead

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days as mostly sunny skies return with warmer temperatures. A heat wave impacts the DMV all of next week.

Quick Forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 88.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with showers ending. Low: 67.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Isolated p.m. storm. High: 90.



Forecast Discussion:

Sunday will be a much nicer day for outdoor activities. It's warmer and mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s. A stray afternoon storm, mainly west of DC cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Detailed Forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs: 85 - 90. Winds: E - 10.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with showers ending. Lows: 64 - 70. Winds: S - 10.

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs: 87 - 92. Winds: SE 5 - 10





Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will stay hot all of next week, with building heat from Monday through the following weekend. Storm chances are low Monday, followed by isolated to scattered thunderstorms the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will approach 100° Tuesday - Friday, with perhaps some higher heat index values at times.



Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, p.m. storm possible. Highs: 87 - 92.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, p.m. storm possible. Highs: 88 - 93.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 90 - 95.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 90 - 95.

