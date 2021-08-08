Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rain showers taper off. Much nicer Sunday ahead

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BCOT_0bL28dNs00

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days as mostly sunny skies return with warmer temperatures. A heat wave impacts the DMV all of next week.

Quick Forecast:
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 88.
Sunday Night: Cloudy with showers ending. Low: 67.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Isolated p.m. storm. High: 90.

Forecast Discussion:

Sunday will be a much nicer day for outdoor activities. It's warmer and mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s. A stray afternoon storm, mainly west of DC cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

More Isaias

Detailed Forecast:
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs: 85 - 90. Winds: E - 10.
Sunday Night: Cloudy with showers ending. Lows: 64 - 70. Winds: S - 10.
Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs: 87 - 92. Winds: SE 5 - 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XKZm_0bL28dNs00

Extended Forecast:
Temperatures will stay hot all of next week, with building heat from Monday through the following weekend. Storm chances are low Monday, followed by isolated to scattered thunderstorms the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will approach 100° Tuesday - Friday, with perhaps some higher heat index values at times.

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, p.m. storm possible. Highs: 87 - 92.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, p.m. storm possible. Highs: 88 - 93.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 90 - 95.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 90 - 95.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSovw_0bL28dNs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32oVSY_0bL28dNs00

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news .

Comments / 0

WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taper#Dmv#Forecast Discussion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Racine, OHmeigsindypress.com

Heat, Storms in the Forecast for the Week Ahead

RACINE, Ohio – The heat is on this week as temperatures could approach 100. The heat will not be the only weather factor this week as severe thunderstorms are also expected for the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook notice for southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky,...
Environmentkoamnewsnow.com

Latest blog – Heat & humidity locked in for much of this week – Nick

After our first full weekend of August has come to a close, Mother Nature has a hot & humid week lined up for us. It’s unfortunate to say that after a good portion of the area saw some rain and t-storms during the morning hours on our Sunday. While that storm system left behind an overall average of 0.3″ across the area, some areas along I-44 in Missouri and north of 400 in southeast Kansas saw some heavier pockets of rain range between half an inch and 2 inches.
Environmentwashingtoncountyinsider.com

National Weather Service calling for rain, possible severe storms, today through Thursday

Marquette-Green Lake-Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge- Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee- Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha- 322 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight Slow moving thunderstorms are expected this morning into the afternoon hours with heavy rains the main threat. There is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening closer to the Wisconsin and Illinois border. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday. The heat and humidity build through the week, heat indices in the 90s to near 100 look likely. Some heat indices could exceed 100 on Tuesday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed at times through tonight.
EnvironmentNBC Connecticut

Clouds & Showers to Kick Off The Week

It won't be an exceptionally wet day across the state, but off and on showers will continue through most of Monday with otherwise cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay cooler in the 70s with a bit of humidity. Heat and humidity builds throughout the week and we very well may see...
EnvironmentKLFY.com

Typical August Weather this Workweek

Typical August heat, humidity, and rain chances are expected for Acadiana through much of the workweek. Temperatures are starting Monday in the mid to upper 70s before reaching 93° during the afternoon. The muggy conditions will push the heat index into the 100s. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.
Environmentwxxv25.com

08/08 – Brantly’s “Afternoon Showers Ahead” Sunday Night Forecast

Expect the typical summertime pattern of late morning into early evening isolated to scattered showers and storms inland, with late evening into overnight isolated shower and thunderstorm activity over the marine zones Monday night through Wednesday night. Showers and storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will dip into the...
Environmentkxnet.com

Rain & storms with a cooler week ahead

Today: Rain and storms today with chances for severe storms in the east by late afternoon through the evening. The main hazards in these storms will be ping pong size hail and gusts to 75 MPH. Highs will range from the 70s to the 90s with a brisk NW wind.
EnvironmentKTNV

August 8 weather forecast

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The hazy conditions stick around early Monday from the wildfire smoke coming from California. Air quality will remain poor to moderate over these next few days. Sensitive groups are advised to avoid outside and take precautions if heading out. The smoke filled skies will keep temperatures...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Baltimore: Monday, August 9: Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, August 11: Mostly sunny then chance of showers
EnvironmentNECN

Scattered Showers Start the Week, Oppressive Heat Wave on the Way

A rainy but cool day for a start to a week that promises to bring an oppressive and strong heatwave into New England in just a couple of days. As far as the rain goes, our chances are higher in the south. There’s a low pressure system that has been generating bands of precipitation coming off from ocean waters into Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy