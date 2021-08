June 28, 2002 - August 17, 2021. Nettleton/Nashville-Alexis Nicole Grantham departed this life for her life in eternity from Baptist Hospital-Oxford after a brief illness. She was 19 years old. She was born in Tupelo on June 28, 2002 to the late Willard Gray Grantham, III and Stephanie Michelle Perky Grantham. She grew up in the Nettleton area and attended the public schools of Nettleton. She had many friends and a family who treasured her presence and will miss her sorely. She had worked for Fred’s as a clerk. Alexis loved her hair and makeup and hanging out with family and friends. She graduated from Nashville Rescue Mission recently where she was a special soul. Her faith in God was solid and secure.