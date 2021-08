Not long ago I was in my car at a stoplight, and my eyes began to focus on the steering wheel. I then took notice of my hands. How did they get so old? Over my 73 years, arthritis has left one finger crooked; there are too many wrinkles to count; my nails are short and stubby (they have always been brittle); and my hands are so small compared to the rest of me. I thought about my friend who has pretty hands and always makes time for manicures; it seems I never have time for that.