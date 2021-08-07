Cancel
Environment

Scattered thunderstorms storms move through metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Some strong thunderstorms will be moving through metro Atlanta Saturday evening

Severe Weather Team 2′s Brad Nitz said there will be heavy rain and frequent lightning with these storms.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Storms will move through Saturday evening
  • Storms will not be severe, but will have heavy rain and lightning
  • Some flooding is possible
  • Storms will taper off overnight

©2021 Cox Media Group

#Metro Atlanta#Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Cox Media Group
