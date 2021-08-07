Scattered thunderstorms storms move through metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Some strong thunderstorms will be moving through metro Atlanta Saturday evening
Severe Weather Team 2′s Brad Nitz said there will be heavy rain and frequent lightning with these storms.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Storms will move through Saturday evening
- Storms will not be severe, but will have heavy rain and lightning
- Some flooding is possible
- Storms will taper off overnight
