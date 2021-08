The United States is going to win the overall medal count and the Chinese are probably going to be a close second. The U.S. is doing very well in the track and field events, especially on the women’s side. I wish track and field and swimming events were on TV more throughout the year. Then you would know more about these amazing athletes before the Olympics happen, and the athletes would have more than one moment to shine. With all the streaming for TV these days, this should be doable and would be great for the sports to be more mainstreamed and enjoyed by a larger audience. Just a thought.