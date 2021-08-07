Cancel
Sanibel, FL

Sanibel City Council decides to require face coverings in city buildings

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
SANIBEL, Fla. – The Sanibel City Council decided it will require indoor face coverings for people at city buildings open to the public.

Anyone age two or over will be required to wear a face-covering at City Hall, Public Works, City of Sanibel Recreation Center, and the Donax Wastewater facilities.

City officials said this requirement includes, without limitation, all of the following activities at the Sanibel Recreation Center:

  1. City-sponsored after-school youth programs and activities
  2. Persons using the weight room or treadmills
  3. Fitness class instructors and class participants
  4. Persons entering the facilities to purchase beach parking permits and dog licenses

Face covering will remain optional for the outdoor portions of the Recreation Center, such as the pool deck and the tennis courts, Sanibel officials said.

Fort Myers, FL
