Arizona Sports] D-backs erase 6-run deficit but fall to Giants in extra innings - Taylor Widener took the bump for Arizona and gave up five runs – all earned – on five hits in 4.1 innings, but that pitching line doesn't tell the whole story. Widener was cruising through the first four innings but hit a speed bump in the fifth. The only damage against Widener prior to the frame was a two-run home run off the bat of Mike Yastrzemski in the third inning.