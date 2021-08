The buildup to Kanye West’s Donda album release is getting weirder by the second. There's been not one but two listening parties – with a lot of cryptic visuals and lyrics to boot. (Still no album, though.) Not to mention, West also reactivated his Instagram account – with even more cryptic clues. His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is seemingly doing her part to add to all the mystique – in the way she knows best – by posting a ton of pics that include a show-stopping incognito outfit and family time with West.