Granblue Fantasy: Versus Reveals Vira as Newest DLC Character Coming Later This Year
XSEED and Cygames announced that the next DLC character for Granblue Fantasy: Versus will be Vira, with a planned release date for December 2021. Vira grew up alongside Katalina in Albion Citadel and looked up to her as a sister. She fought hard to be as skilled as her idol, which turned into toxic after Katalina purposely lost to Vira in a duel for the title of Lord Commander, and the younger woman was left stranded in Albion while the person she adored most sailed into the endless blue sky.noisypixel.net
