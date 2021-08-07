Cancel
Granblue Fantasy: Versus Reveals Vira as Newest DLC Character Coming Later This Year

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 2 days ago

XSEED and Cygames announced that the next DLC character for Granblue Fantasy: Versus will be Vira, with a planned release date for December 2021. Vira grew up alongside Katalina in Albion Citadel and looked up to her as a sister. She fought hard to be as skilled as her idol, which turned into toxic after Katalina purposely lost to Vira in a duel for the title of Lord Commander, and the younger woman was left stranded in Albion while the person she adored most sailed into the endless blue sky.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

#Amazon Affiliate#Xseed#Dlc#Granblue Fantasy Versus
