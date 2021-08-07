Granblue Fantasy: Versus Reveals Vira as Newest DLC Character Coming Later This Year

Pawel Sasko, the lead quest designer for Cyberpunk 2077, may have teased the upcoming DLC during a gameplay stream. It may be released later this month. It's been almost eight months since the release of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED has spent that time fixing the game, so the promised DLCs for the game ended up in the background. This, however, may soon change - during yesterday's stream on Twitch, Pawel Sasko, the main task designer in the latest production of the Polish studio, made what can be considered a kind of teaser of one of the upcoming DLCs. It would allegedly be released later this month.