Albany, GA

Albany State University sets tailgating guidelines for 2021 season

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
Albany State fans at Hugh Mills Stadium for a 2018 game against Clark Atlanta. File Photo

Albany State unveiled its tailgating guidelines for the 2021 college football season this week.

The university encouraged its fans to come to campus early and enjoy the great tradition of tailgating. ASU also stressed that fans tailgate in a responsible manner, respectful of the campus and of other Golden Ram fans and fans from visiting schools.

For the safety and enjoyment of all fans, the school also said all confirmed tailgaters will receive a parking pass to display in their vehicle and their assigned space. Adhering to an assigned location is required. Tailgate setups are subject to removal for violation of tailgating policies.

Fans can contact Adam Okashah at 229-500-2856 or at adam.okashah@asurams.edu to renew a tailgating spot for the upcoming football season. For full details, dates, etc., download the 2021 Football Tailgating Guide on the ASU athletics website.

