Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tifton, GA

Southwell offers virtual visits to enhance patient access

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9wm0_0bL1pkzq00
Southwell is now offering Southwell Connect, a virtual visit program for some physician and advanced practice provider appointments. Special Photo: Southwell

TIFTON – Southwell is now offering Southwell Connect, a virtual visit program for some physician and advanced practice provider appointments.

“Save time and see your Southwell provider from the comfort of your own home,” Dr. Cameron Nixon, chief transformation officer for Southwell, said in a news release. “All you need is a smartphone, tablet or computer with a Wi-Fi connection. Virtual visits are private, secure and easy to use.”

In addition to Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton and Southwell Medical in Adel, Southwell’s network of care includes clinics and outpatient centers in Tifton, Adel, Ashburn, Moultrie, Nashville, Ocilla, Sylvester and Valdosta.

“Consumers expect convenience with just about everything they do these days – from streaming movies to shopping online,” Nixon said. “But many people don’t realize that seeing a doctor may be just as easy.”

Virtual visits, or telehealth, are helping to make access to health care more expedient. Instead of having to go to a provider’s office and sit in a waiting room, patients can have basic check-ups conducted over their mobile device or computer. This also can help patients save time and expense by not having to leave school or work for an appointment.

“This is especially important in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, as virtual visits help minimize exposure to the virus,” Nixon said. “Virtual visits can also improve quality and help prevent costly downstream events, such as ER visits and hospital admissions.”

Virtual office visits are simply provider/patient interactions that occur via e-mail, text or through a web-based portal.

They offer patients an alternative way to communicate with their providers regarding health issues that do not require face-to-face contact, such as simple urinary tract infections, upper respiratory infections, or routine follow-up of chronic diseases.

“Talk to your Southwell provider to see if a virtual visit is available and appropriate for your next visit,” Nixon said. “Most of our practices are also accepting new patients.”

In addition to provider clinics, services such as the TRMC Diabetes Learning Center and Hospice of Tift Area are also offering virtual visits.

Visit www.mysouthwell.com/connect to view a list of participating Southwell Connect providers and services.

Comments / 0

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
3K+
Followers
231
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
City
Adel, GA
City
Moultrie, GA
City
Ashburn, GA
Tifton, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Nashville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Virtual Office#Mobile Device#Movies#Southwell Connect#Save#Southwell Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
Chicago, ILNBC News

Brothers charged in killing, wounding of Chicago police officers

Two brothers were arrested in a weekend shooting in Chicago that left one police officer dead and another in critical condition, authorities said Monday. A third person was arrested and is accused of acting as a straw buyer and purchasing the gun used in the slaying of officer Ella French, 29, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Illinois’ northern district said.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy