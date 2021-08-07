Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

Council on Aging cancels annual fundraiser

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWSJw_0bL1piEO00
Special Logo Special Logo

ALBANY – Sowega Council on Aging officials announced Saturday the cancellation of the council’s 15th annual Comedy Night, originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 26.

“Locally, COVID cases are on the rise with increased hospitalizations,” Council on Aging Executive Director Izzie Sadler said in a news release. “Our desire not to put the aging population we serve at risk is at the heart of this decision.”

Proceeds from this fundraising event were set to benefit the Home Delivered Meals program, a service of SCOA that delivers more than 186,000 warm, nutritious meals annually to homebound seniors.

“Food insecurity is an ongoing issue for aging seniors and has become increasingly so in our post-COVID culture,” Sadler said.

Those who wish to make a monetary donation to the Home Delivered Meals Program can visit www.SowegaCOA.org.

Comments / 0

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
3K+
Followers
231
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Society
Albany, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Society
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Food Insecurity#Sowega Council On Aging#Covid#Council On Aging#Scoa#Sowegacoa Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy