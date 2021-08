On sweltering summer days, wearing perfume can be… a lot. But, of course, you still want to smell good. That’s where the best body sprays for women come in. Essentially, they are a lighter version of your favorite perfume, making them ideal for summer — or any time you want to take the intensity of your perfume down a notch. They offer a milder concentration than traditional perfumes. The best body sprays for women have come a long way over the last few years. Some of them even deliver skin care perks and the fragrances themselves have grown more sophisticated. These are the best body sprays for women that you’ll want to be misting on all summer long — and beyond.