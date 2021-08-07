Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Warm And Humid; Small Chance Of A Few Storms

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A warm and humid Saturday could lead to some isolated showers and storms on Saturday, mainly north and northwest of the city.

Saturday’s high will be in the upper 80s, and thunderstorms could develop across northern Illinois in the afternoon and evening, most likely along the Wisconsin state line, although additional storms are possible farther south.

According to the National Weather Service, more organized storms could move in from northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin after 8 p.m., reaching far northern Illinois.

The potential for showers likely ends before midnight, and Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly hotter, with an isolated shoer or storm possible in the afternoon, and a better chance for more widespread storms Sunday night. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpqId_0bL1nJ9500

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Isolated storms. Low 72.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. High 90.

EXTENDED

Staying near 90 for most of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpToM_0bL1nJ9500

Comments / 5

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Humid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Fast-Moving And Powerful Storms Hit Parts Of Area; More Storms Likely Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some fast-moving and powerful storms hit parts of the Chicago area late Sunday – particularly the northern suburbs. In Vernon Hills, wind brought down some trees, and some metal bleachers flipped over at a baseball field. “The trees ere swirling for about five minutes and then they started breaking,” said Ted Seymour. In Libertyville, wind gusts knocked a big branch onto the front porch of a house on Sunnyside Court. Crews got it off the power lines and hauled it away. In Northbrook, more tree limbs hit power lines, forcing ComEd to send over trucks. Around 2,000 ComEd customers were without power...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Fast-Moving And Powerful Storms Hit Parts Of Area; More Storms Likely Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some fast-moving and powerful storms hit parts of the Chicago area late Sunday – particularly the northern suburbs. More strong storms are possible later Monday. We are in the level 2 Slight Risk of severe storms-with winds up to 70 mph, potential for hail and flooding.  Lightning will also be a concern. In Sunday’s story in Vernon Hills, wind brought down some trees, and some metal bleachers flipped over at a baseball field. “The trees ere swirling for about five minutes and then they started breaking,” said Ted Seymour. In Libertyville, wind gusts knocked a big branch onto the front porch of...
EnvironmentKVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Hot, breezy, afternoon storm chances return

Good Morning, happy Monday, everyone! Rain chances will increase this week, so you should keep the umbrella nearby. This afternoon we are looking at a 20 to 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers. Temperatures will remain hot and above normal with occasional afternoon breezes.
South Bend, INWNDU

First Alert Forecast: Heat, Humidity and Storms Chances Dominate This Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid across Michiana. There is the chance for a few isolated showers and storms throughout the day. A better chance of storms comes during the afternoon and evening. Storm chances increase from West to East into the overnight hours. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. High of 86.
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

More severe weather on the horizon for weary north-central US

The hits just keep coming for the north-central United States as a stormy pattern persists for portions of the region. Daily rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have brought the North Central states damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and hail each day since last Thursday. Late Saturday afternoon into Sunday...
EnvironmentWDTN

Humid weather, chance of thunderstorms expected throughout the week

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Hot and humid weather conditions are expected throughout the week, along with chances of showers and thunderstorms. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said the Miami Valley should expect high dew points, making for very humid weather for most of the week. Most of the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous Storms Spur Tornadoes In Greater Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storms spurred tornado warnings and brought tornadoes to the ground in some parts of the greater Chicago area late Monday. A tornado watch is in effect for the entire Chicago area until 10 p.m., and tornado warnings have been issued intermittently throughout the late day hours. CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reported multiple storm cells turned tornadic in succession – largely north and west of Chicago. 9:40 p.m.: A new tornado warning was issued until 10:15 p.m. for southwest Will and north central Kankakee counties until 10:15 p.m. 7:45 p.m.: CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov sent this picture of extensive...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: New Tornado Warning In Will, Kankakee Counties After Severe Storms Bring Rounds Of Tornadoes To Greater Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tornado warnings were issued for some Chicago area counties as severe storms moved through the area, and at least one tornado touched down in rural DeKalb County. Late Monday night, a new tornado warning was issued for southwest Will and north central Kankakee counties until 10:15 p.m. Earlier, tornado warnings were issued in rapid succession, starting in DeKalb County and moving east through Kane and DuPage counties. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued until 8 p.m. for northern Cook and DuPage counties, with a “tornado possible” tag. Here is a photo of the brief tornado that touched down near Esmond....
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Severe Storms Monday Afternoon, Evening

CHICAGO (CBS)– Showers and storms are approaching the area. There is a slight risk for severe weather late afternoon Monday and into the evening. Damaging winds gusting 70 miles per hour and flooding are the biggest concerns as storms move into the area. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are also risks. Storms are expected to develop in northern areas north of I-88 and along the Wisconsin line from 4 to 6 p.m. By 6 to 8 p.m., storms move between 1-88 and I-80 in addition to the western suburbs. Later, around 8 to 10 p.m., storms move south of I-80 and into northwest Indiana. Monday’s temperatures will be in the 80s. By mid week, temperatures quickly climb to the 90s with a dangerous heat index of 100-105 by Tuesday. A strong front will sweep through the area Thursday evening scouring out the humidity with more seasonal temperatures in the low 80’s returning for Friday and the weekend.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Warm, humid week for central Indiana; storm chances overnight

Summer across central Indiana has gone from very wet to extremely dry. From June 1 through mid-July, Indianapolis receive almost 14″ of rain. We were more than 6″ above average for the time frame. Then the pendulum swung the other way. From July 18 through August 9, we only had three days with measurable rainfall, and only .11″ of rain fell.
Environmentlocaldvm.com

Building heat and humidity slowly brings back rain chances

Monday: Mostly sunny with morning fog, then turning partly cloudy with spotty PM mountain showers possible. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 93 (89-96) Monday night: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and patchy fog possible. Winds: Light S, Low: 71 (68-74) Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Winds: SSW...
EnvironmentKFVS12

First Alert: Hot, humid, possible storms

(KFVS) - The heat and humidity will be hanging around through the week. We have heat advisories in effect for all of the area through Thursday at this time. The heat index during the afternoon hours will surpass 105 degrees in many areas. Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says for this...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Severe Storms To Sweep Across The Area

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A line of slow moving storms may develop into severe storms Monday afternoon and sweep across our area into the evening. A pair of tornado warnings were issued in DeKalb county around 4:30 p.m. At least two possible tornadoes were spotted, including one near Kirkland and another near Monroe Center. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, the line will begin to develop more distinctly between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and likely continue sweeping across the entire viewing area through 9:00-10:00 this evening. A tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m. (Credit: CBS) The greatest potential for severe storms...
Environmentwjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with a few P.M. storms Monday

Rain chances are in the forecast throughout the week ahead. However, early in the week, rainfall will be spottier than the middle and end of the week when it will be more widespread at times. It stays very warm and humid all week. Tonight. Mostly clear tonight with some fog...
Environmentwashingtoncountyinsider.com

National Weather Service calling for rain, possible severe storms, today through Thursday

Marquette-Green Lake-Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge- Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee- Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha- 322 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight Slow moving thunderstorms are expected this morning into the afternoon hours with heavy rains the main threat. There is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening closer to the Wisconsin and Illinois border. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday. The heat and humidity build through the week, heat indices in the 90s to near 100 look likely. Some heat indices could exceed 100 on Tuesday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed at times through tonight.

Comments / 5

Community Policy