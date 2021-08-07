Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Republic, MO

Republic triathlons draw competitors

greenecountycommonwealth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds abandon lazy Saturday for fast moving fitness. The Republic Parks and Recreation Department held its 15th annual Tiger Triathlon on Saturday, July 31, at Miller Park. More than 200 people took part in the event, which was divided into two competitions: The Sprint and the Super Sprint. Competitors who took part in the Sprint swam 150 yards, rode 6.1 miles on a bike and ran a mile-and-a-half. Those who chose to complete the Super Sprint went twice the distance with a 300-yard swim, a 12.2-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run. Eighteen extra-hardy souls chose the Double, which combined the Sprint and the Super Sprint.

greenecountycommonwealth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Republic, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Republic, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlons#Parks And Rec#Swimming#Recreation Department#The Super Sprint#The Tigger Tri#The Challenge Course
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Texas StateNBC News

The Texas voting bill passes the Senate. AWOL House Democrats are undermining their case.

At a time when political tensions are high, Texas Republicans are fueling a partisan fire by issuing civil arrest warrants for 52 of their Democratic colleagues who are refusing to show up to legislative votes because they oppose a bill under consideration that suppresses the voting rights of Texans. Given the GOP advantage in the Legislature, which saw the measure pushed through the Senate on Thursday, they are trying to block the legislation by preventing the necessary quorum from gathering to hold a House session.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy