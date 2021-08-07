Republic triathlons draw competitors
Hundreds abandon lazy Saturday for fast moving fitness. The Republic Parks and Recreation Department held its 15th annual Tiger Triathlon on Saturday, July 31, at Miller Park. More than 200 people took part in the event, which was divided into two competitions: The Sprint and the Super Sprint. Competitors who took part in the Sprint swam 150 yards, rode 6.1 miles on a bike and ran a mile-and-a-half. Those who chose to complete the Super Sprint went twice the distance with a 300-yard swim, a 12.2-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run. Eighteen extra-hardy souls chose the Double, which combined the Sprint and the Super Sprint.
