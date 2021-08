Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with another introduction from John Cena, and after a rousing response from the crowd (and that oh so great music), Cena picked up the microphone. First though WWE recapped Cena's return and Roman denying the match at SummerSlam, followed by Finn Balor's challenge to Roman. When w got back to Cena, Cena did address the missionary comment and said that if you could find someone who could keep missionary interesting for two decades you ought to keep them in your life.