Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Vince McMahon ‘Banned’ Fired Stars From Raw

Wrestling-edge.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former WWE star Ariya Daivari recently revealed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon did not want NXT stars, many of which he later fired, in the main-roster locker room during the COVID-19 pandemic. From the onset of the pandemic back in March last year, most 205 Live tapings have taken place at NXT’s Capitol Wrestling Center (a.k.a. WWE’s Performance Center).

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Brian Kendrick
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Tony Nese
Person
Ariya Daivari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Combat#Nxt#Capitol Wrestling Center#Straight Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Blocks’ AEW Signing WWE Champion?

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEPWMania

What Ric Flair Allegedly Said To Vince McMahon Prior To His WWE Departure

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ric Flair reportedly sent a message to Vince McMahon prior to his departure from WWE. In a public statement, Flair did not write anything negative about the company. In regards to which side initiated the release, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation:. “I heard that...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Lied’ About John Cena

WWE John Cena made a shocking return to the company at Money in the Bank pay-per-view and that came upon a big surprise for the live fans at the show. The company even tried to keep Cena’s big return as a secret backstage by not mentioning him in the run sheet.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Says Bret Hart Incident Finally Led To Him Leaving WWE In 1996

The curtain call remains one of the most infamous moments in wrestling history. On May 19, 1996, WWF held a non-televised live event at Madison Square Garden. After the main event concluded, Scott Hall and Triple H embraced Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash in the ring, despite Hall and Michaels being babyfaces while Triple H and Nash were heels.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Mr. Hughes On How Vince McMahon Treated Him In WWE

Former WCW and WWF star Mr. Hughes’s full-time in-ring days are behind him, but he is still working to leave his mark on the next generation of wrestlers. Speaking with Andrew Thompson, Hughes detailed his experience training former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan. “She’s [Kiera Hogan] a real...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Outraged’ By Daniel Bryan Rumor

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has certainly heard the reports of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing a deal with AEW. CM Punk was teased for the AEW Rampage at the United Center on August 20th. But, no teases have been noticed yet for Bryan but it is believed that he would be making his debut soon as well. WWE Bringing Back ‘Several’ Fired Names.
WWEPWMania

Former WWE Star Says Vince McMahon Has “Destroyed More Lives Than He’s Helped”

Former WWE star Mike Bennett wrote the following statement on Twitter in regards to Vince McMahon:. “I’m going to pick up my kids at daycare now. Here’s the last thing I’ll say. Watch all wrestling (especially @ringofhonor). Enjoy what you enjoy. I watch everything. I find plenty enjoyable at WWE. Some of my best friends still work there. However to deny that Vince is a greedy evil man, is to live in denial. You can enjoy the WWE product and realize that Vince has become bad for wrestling. The fish rots at the head and for the past 40years Vince has been at the top. He fired mass amounts of people during the worst health crisis in 100 years. All to save a few million dollars, when his company was set to make record profits. Many people with families and children lost their jobs that day, so Vince could become slightly more rich. To deny this fact is to live in delusion. He’s destroyed more lives than he’s helped. You can still enjoy the product & realize the boss is a piece of Pile of poo. Instead of attacking the men and women who broke their backs for Vince to become a billionaire, maybe stand up for those talents. I promise you Vince will still be a lousy human, but maybe you’ll understand a bit better. In the meantime support all Indie Wrestlers who are literally the backbone of this industry and #WatchROH. The women’s division and the pure division are changing the pro wrestling game.”
WWEPosted by
Sportico

Vince McMahon Steroid Trial Scripted Series in the Works From WWE

A scripted series about Vince McMahon and his federal steroids trial is in the works from WWE and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television, Variety has learned. Currently titled The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon, the series will be the first scripted portrayal of McMahon and many legendary figures of the WWE. Blumhouse will develop the series under the guidance of Blumhouse TV president Chris McCumber.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Sabotaged’ In WWE By Two Big Names

To say the release of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt from his WWE contract today was a shocking and surprise move within the WWE universe would be an understatement as not only fans but those internally have rocked by the move. Did Vince McMahon ‘save’ Bray Wyatt from release?. The release...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Q2 2021 Earnings Call With Vince McMahon And Other WWE Executives

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Chief Revenue Officer & President Nick Khan, Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon, Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen, and SVP Financial Planning & Investor Relations Michael Weitz hosted a Second Quarter 2021 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Reportedly Messaged Vince McMahon About Charlotte’s Booking

On Monday, Wrestling Inc. and Fightful exclusively reported that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was no longer with WWE. Included in the report was that Flair requested his release and was soon granted it. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Flair specifically...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Details On Ric Flair Complaining To Vince McMahon Before His WWE Release

WWE has released some big names over the last few days, and it was recently reported that two time Hall of Famer Ric Flair has parted ways with the company. It was rumored that Ric Flair had expressed frustration over some of WWE’s booking decisions, and that he requested to be released.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE announces “The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon” scripted series

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE announced today that they are partnering with Blumhouse Television to develop The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon, a limited scripted series focusing on the 1994 steroid trial. The news was announced via press release. The release noted...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Maria Kanellis takes a shot at Vince McMahon

WWE has had to contend with a new rival company in the past two years. We are obviously talking about All Elite Wrestling, which has upset the balance in a business that has been screwed on itself for too long. Tony Khan's promotion staged his first show, 'Double or Nothing', in 2019.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Email To Worried WWE Stars Leaks

The former WWE star Ariya Daivari recently revealed that several cruiserweight wrestlers had questioned Triple H regarding their futures in the company following a match at WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view back in 2016. The kickoff show saw Daivari teaming up with Drew Gulak and Tony Nese to go up against...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Former ECW Star Thinks Vince McMahon Might Own AEW

It’s been an interesting year for WWE as the company has released a number of talents after the company spent years seemingly hoarding talents by signing them to multi-year deals. Quite a few former WWE Superstars have ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling, and former ECW TV and Tag...

Comments / 0

Community Policy