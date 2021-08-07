Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason County, IL

Mason County will have 1 inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 14

By Peoria Standard
peoriastandard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was one inmate sentenced to jail in Mason County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 14. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.

peoriastandard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Illinois Government
County
Mason County, IL
State
Missouri State
City
Justice, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Prison Policy Initiative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy