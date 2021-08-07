The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are Sublime

Like many people, I imagine, I got onto the Final Fantasy series thanks to the phenomenal Final Fantasy VII, released on Sony PlayStation in 1997. I’ve played pretty much every new Final Fantasy since then, though I’ve never been able to get into the older, classic, games. I’ve tried, trust me. I remember getting quite far into the PlayStation release of Final Fantasy VI, with its long loading times, but eventually tailed off. And the even earlier entries failed to capture my attention at all thanks to simply how dated they had become. Things are now different, however, thanks to the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters.