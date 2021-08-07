Summer Beach Dinner – Part One

Registration is required for this activity. There's still time left to enjoy the long days of summer. Join us for an early evening casual walk in search of that summer sunset. This week we will walk along the sands of the world-famous Nantasket Beach in Hull. Hull got its start as a quiet, remote seafaring village and over the years grew into a thriving community and resort. Some of you may remember the amusement park, Paragon Park (no longer there) which was opened in 1905 and was considered comparable to the World's Fair. Although the amusement park is long gone, we will enjoy a walk on the beach, the setting sun, and maybe even a glimpse of surfers tackling the waves. This will be a casual walk with time for socializing. Feel free to bring snacks (or dinner) and water as we'll spend a short time stopping to take in the views. Food and ice cream is also available for purchase along the street should the group desire this. AMC events are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Everyone is welcome! Details of the exact time and meeting location will be emailed to registered participants the week of the event. Rain cancels this event.