Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Summer Beach Dinner – Part One

my100yearoldhome.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a wonderful week on the beach and I decided to treat my family to their favorite beach celebration … a summer beach dinner. This is part one of a two-part series about the dinner I am hosting for my family on the beach. Since my summer beach dinner actually takes place on the beach, there is a lot of setup! I try to do as much in advance as I can and I thought it made sense to arrange the flowers on the day before.

my100yearoldhome.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part One#Restaurants#Vases#Weather#Food Drink#Arranging Flowers#The Grocery Store#Vons#Pinterest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Newport, RIrimonthly.com

Newport Vineyards Mid-Summer Fire Dinner Was Straight “Fire”

Newport Vineyards executive chef Andy Teixeira stands in front of an open fire with ten prime ribs hanging by butcher’s string over the smoking pit; the flames dance below the roasts, slow-cooking the meat. Long skewers of slightly charred thresher (a species of sustainably fished shark) are grilling on the grates of the fire down below. The fish will be served Portuguese charrasco style, portioned tableside on plates by servers, right off the rods. The scent of smoke and fire-cooked beef and seafood permeates the breezy ocean air on the patio. Guests are seated at outdoor tables surrounded by vines of growing grapes, and flanked by the indoor tanks of wines that are fermenting in the vineyard’s tasting room.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Four Ways to Transform a Rotisserie Chicken Into a No-Cook Summer Dinner

Hot summer nights call for keeping it cool in the kitchen; that means pairing down our dinner routines, especially when it comes to using the oven or stove. Here is when no-cook meals come into play, and one of our favorite no-cook strategies starts with store-bought rotisserie chicken. To put it to use, we've gathered our four favorite quick to make and fresh tasting, no-cook recipes that feature rotisserie chicken. They're easy to prepare but feel like entirely home-cooked meals.
RecipesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

A garden-fresh dinner for a summer night: cherry tomato tart

Summer’s sultry heat invites fresh, simple meals with garden vegetables that require limited effort to prepare. This tomato tart is a light and easy dinner for a warm night that takes advantage of the season’s kaleidoscope of cherry tomatoes falling in our gardens and showcased in our markets. Its presentation is as unpretentious as could be, giving the sweet and juicy tomatoes center stage, nestled on a bed of airy puff pastry dusted with nutty cheese and plucked garden herbs.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Search for Summer Sunsets: Nantasket Beach

Registration is required for this activity. There's still time left to enjoy the long days of summer. Join us for an early evening casual walk in search of that summer sunset. This week we will walk along the sands of the world-famous Nantasket Beach in Hull. Hull got its start as a quiet, remote seafaring village and over the years grew into a thriving community and resort. Some of you may remember the amusement park, Paragon Park (no longer there) which was opened in 1905 and was considered comparable to the World's Fair. Although the amusement park is long gone, we will enjoy a walk on the beach, the setting sun, and maybe even a glimpse of surfers tackling the waves. This will be a casual walk with time for socializing. Feel free to bring snacks (or dinner) and water as we'll spend a short time stopping to take in the views. Food and ice cream is also available for purchase along the street should the group desire this. AMC events are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Everyone is welcome! Details of the exact time and meeting location will be emailed to registered participants the week of the event. Rain cancels this event.
Raleigh, NCwaltermagazine.com

Gathering of Friends: An End-of-Summer Dinner Party Tradition

Sandy Kipp’s craftsmanship shines through at her annual dinner party on Cleveland Street. “I am not a table maker,” says Sandy Kipp. “I just did them with a circular saw and a drill and screwed them together.” Her humble attitude belies the obvious craft: six silky-smooth dinner tables and matching benches, made from tulip poplar from Capital City Lumber, are arranged along the lush lawn on the side of the home she shares with her fiancé, Roy Attride. They’re long and narrow, 7 feet long by 30 inches deep, and meant to inspire comradery. “I wanted people to be close and a little squished in. I had visions of strangers having these great conversations into the night,” she says.
North Miami Beach, FLcitynmb.com

North Miami Beach Library Summer Event

North Miami Beach Library is having it End of Summer event on Sunday, August 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Join us we celebrate the end of summer with games, cosplay contest, and reading rewards. There will be free haircuts and school supplies on a first come first served basis, while supplies last.
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
LifestyleHuron Daily Tribune

See inside a haunted mansion in one of America's most haunted cities

McPike Mansion, on the National Register of Historic Places, has sat without inhabitants since the 1950s, when the Laichinger family, the last owners of the mansion before it was purchased by the current owners, Sharyn and George Luedke, departed the home. The Luedkes are refurbishing the home and aim to...
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

New Rock Band Beers And India Pale Ales

August will soon be a memory and American craft brewers are addressing the changing season with interesting beer offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Deftly Toned (San Diego, CA) – Belching Beaver Brewery has released the latest collaboration in its long-running partnership with Deftones, the legendary SoCal alternative metal band. Named after a favorite track on the band’s latest album, Ohms, Belching Beaver / Deftones Ceremony Hazy IPA is an approachable 6.5% ABV India Pale Ale that pushes the limits of a dry-hopping regiment- doubling down on the juicy and tropical hop varietals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy