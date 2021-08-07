Cancel
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Commissioner hosts Back-to-School Bash in Raleigh

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 2 days ago

It was fun before the return to class at a back to school bash at the Raleigh Springs Civic Center Saturday.

Shelby County Commissioner Willie Brooks hosted the bash and helped pass out backpacks, school supplies, and tech packs.

“To me it means so much that we can encourage our young people when they come back to school. They do extremely well - that there is someone who loves, who cares, and who supports the students of Shelby County Schools, and all of our charter schools as well. So I’m just elated to be able to make this contribution to our community and to the citizens of Shelby County,” said Brooks.

Visitors were offered the chance to make last minute changes to registration and hang out for some socially-distanced dancing around the DJ booth.

