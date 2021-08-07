Cancel
Nobel Prize–winning physicist dies

By / Jeff Glorfeld
Cosmos
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Weinberg, named by CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, as “one of the greatest theoretical physicists of all time”, died on 23 July 2021 in Austin, Texas. He was 88. The winner of the 1979 Nobel Prize in Physics, which he shared with Sheldon Glashow and Abdus Salam,...

cosmosmagazine.com

