Flood Advisory issued for City of Newport News by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: City of Newport News The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Charles City County in east central Virginia Southeastern New Kent County in east central Virginia Southwestern Gloucester County in southeastern Virginia James City County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia Western York County in southeastern Virginia The Northern City of Newport News in southeastern Virginia The City of Williamsburg in southeastern Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newport News, Williamsburg, Claremont, Surry, College Of William And Mary, Norge, Toano, Queens Lake, Virginia Institute For Marine Sciences, Gloucester Point, Dendron, Jamestown, Scotland, Kings Point, York Terrace, Carver Gardens, Rustic, Busch Gardens, Grove and Elberon. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior .THERE IS AN INCREASING RISK FOR FLOODING LATE TUESDAY MORNING THRU LATE WEDNESDAY. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * From Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening * A disturbance located 205 miles southeast of Guadalupe will move west- northwestward towards the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity associated with this feature is late Tuesday morning into Wednesday while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of the southern and eastern third of Puerto Rico. * Expect rainfall accumulations between 2 and 3 with isolated higher amounts across portions of southern and eastern Puerto Rico. Elsewhere across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals between 1 and 2 with isolated higher amounts. As a result, there is an increasing potential for urban and small stream flooding and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river rises Tuesday afternoon thru Wednesday evening particularly across portions of south and east Puerto Rico.
Lamoure County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for LaMoure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: LaMoure; Stutsman The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central LaMoure County in southeastern North Dakota Southeastern Stutsman County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 750 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Adrian, or 20 miles northeast of Edgeley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marion and Adrian. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: District of Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES At 651 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowie to Bladensburg, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bowie, Greenbelt, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, Fedex Field, Landover, East Riverdale, Kettering, New Carrollton, Walker Mill, Mitchellville, Lake Arbor, Riverdale Park, Cheverly, Seat Pleasant, Woodmore, Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village, Lanham-Seabrook and Greater Landover. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Las Marias, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:10:00 Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Las Marias; Mayaguez The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Las Marias in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico * Until 515 PM AST. * At 310 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayaguez and Hormigueros. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 340 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain west of Chino Valley over Mint Wash and Williamson Valley Wash. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamson Valley. This includes the following streams and drainages Mud Tank Wash, Indian Springs Wash, Mint Wash, Williamson Valley Wash, Hitt Wash, Cooper Wash, Horse Wash, Strickland Wash, Little Chino Valley, Round Valley Wash, Dillon Wash, Graver Wash, Hyde Creek, Butte Wash and Walnut Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Benson, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Benson; Towner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Benson and southwestern Towner Counties through 600 PM CDT At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Silva, or 46 miles west of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pleasant Lake around 540 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Knox. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cayuga County, NYweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. * WHERE...Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Temperatures at or above 90 and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Livingston County, NYweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 01:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Orleans; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 on Tuesday and 100 to 105 on Wednesday. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, and Livingston counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Temperatures near or above 90 and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Mecosta County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mecosta, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Mecosta; Newaygo A rotating shower will impact portions of northeastern Newaygo and western Mecosta Counties through 845 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy rain shower with weak rotation 8 miles east of White Cloud, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Big Rapids... Woodville MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hitchcock County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hitchcock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rawlins, northwestern Decatur, southwestern Red Willow and southeastern Hitchcock Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Ludell, or 12 miles south of Trenton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Rawlins, northwestern Decatur, southwestern Red Willow and southeastern Hitchcock Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rawlins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rawlins, northwestern Decatur, southwestern Red Willow and southeastern Hitchcock Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Ludell, or 12 miles south of Trenton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Rawlins, northwestern Decatur, southwestern Red Willow and southeastern Hitchcock Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 23:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 01:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 115 AM MDT. * At 1120 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vado, Berino, Mesquite, San Miguel, La Mesa and High Valley. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Gila County in east central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 917 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding along Cherry Creek, Canyon Creek, Salt River Draw, and Cibecue Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Apache Reservation, Cibecue, Reynolds Creek Group Campground and Rose Creek Campground. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Red Lake County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Red Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 23:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Red Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RED LAKE...NORTHWESTERN POLK AND WESTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 1112 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Carpenters Corner to near Crookston to near Eldred, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Carpenters Corner, Huot, Dorothy and Gentilly. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Polk County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 23:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Polk County.
Polk County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 23:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Polk County.
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Graham; Norton; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Norton, northeastern Sheridan, southeastern Decatur and northwestern Graham Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Clayton, or 19 miles southwest of Norton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lenora. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dundy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, northwestern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska through 1130 PM MDT/1230 AM CDT/ At 1046 PM MDT/1146 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Haigler, or 12 miles east of Wray, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Yuma County County in northeastern Colorado, northwestern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska, including the following locations... Parks and Laird. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cass County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 01:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CASS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Cass County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 01:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CASS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

