CLEVELAND, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Hobhouse and Sophie Traube, the cyclists for Top to Bottom (T2B) are stopping in Cleveland and will travel a total of over 4,000 miles from Portland to New York City to raise awareness for mental health. COVID-19 has exacerbated many issues regarding mental health and bringing the topic to the forefront is vital. Their own experiences with mental health have led them to this path of not just awareness but awareness of sources.