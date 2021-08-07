Jets Sign LB Edmond Robinson, Waive WR Matt Cole

The Green Bay Packers have already had quite the interesting offseason as future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially back in the mix with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams also agreeing to play nice with the team’s front office. Fresh off a season in which the Packers reached the NFC Championship Game before coming up short against the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay is now primed to return to glory in 2021-22 in what could be the last hoorah as a member of the heralded NFC North franchise for the aforementioned Rodgers.