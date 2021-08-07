Edge Rusher Bud Dupree All Smiles After First Practice With Titans

NASHVILLE - In the grand scheme of things, it was just one practice. But for Titans edge rusher Bud Dupree, it was a start. "Everybody said: Welcome back," Dupree said after his first practice with the Titans on Friday. "(My teammates are) excited, just like I am excited. I haven't played football since December, so it is exciting for me just to be able to do the things I am doing right now. It is fun. I love this game, and I am excited to be on the Titans."