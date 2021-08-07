Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Edge Rusher Bud Dupree All Smiles After First Practice With Titans

tucsonpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE - In the grand scheme of things, it was just one practice. But for Titans edge rusher Bud Dupree, it was a start. "Everybody said: Welcome back," Dupree said after his first practice with the Titans on Friday. "(My teammates are) excited, just like I am excited. I haven't played football since December, so it is exciting for me just to be able to do the things I am doing right now. It is fun. I love this game, and I am excited to be on the Titans."

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Steelers#2015 Nfl Draft#American Football#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Titans coach Mike Vrabel boots Brady Breeze from practice after hit

The NFL's August crackdown on ill-advised hits during training camp are continuing this week. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel removed rookie safety Brady Breeze from practice on Wednesday following a vicious hit on a teammate. "He has to be smarter than that when the ball is up in the air,...
NFLchatsports.com

Titans place Bud Dupree on Reserve - COVID-19 list

The Titans announced this afternoon that they have place OLB Bud Dupree on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. That doesn’t necessarily mean he has tested positive for COVID. It could be because of a close contact with someone who tested positive. Dupree opened camp on the PUP list while rehabbing his torn ACL.
NFLCBS Sports

Titans' Bud Dupree: From PUP to COVID list

The Titans placed Dupree (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Dupree began training camp on the PUP list, so he'll now need to fully clear the league's COVID protocols and pass a physical before attending practices. The veteran linebacker is coming off a torn ACL suffered last December, so he can't be considered a lock for Week 1.
NFLallfans.co

Titans’ Bud Dupree listed among biggest FA signings of offseason

While the trade for wide receiver Julio Jones has dominated the headlines of the Tennessee Titans’ 2021 offseason, the signing of outside linebacker Bud Dupree was just as important. The Titans are coming off a season in which their pass-rush garnered a putrid 19 sacks, the third-lowest total in the...
NFLMusic City Miracles

Titans sign TE Luke Stocker, activate Bud Dupree from Reserve/COVID-19 list and more roster notes

The Tennessee Titans announced a flurry of roster moves to start training camp on Saturday morning. The first piece of news saw the team bring back a familiar face in veteran tight end Luke Stocker. A 10-year veteran who played at the University of Tennessee, Stocker played with the Titans in 2017-2018. He appeared in 19 games during his two years as a Titan. He most recently played with the Falcons in 2019-2020.
NFLUSA Today

Titans' Racey McMath a standout in first practice of training camp

It was only one day, but few players on the Tennessee Titans had a better first practice of training camp than wide receiver and sixth-round pick, Racey McMath. The LSU product, who was tabbed mostly as a special teamer coming out of college, flashed his receiver skills during the session, which will only help his cause for making the roster in 2021.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Titans Place Former Steelers LB Bud Dupree on COVID-19 List

The Tennessee Titans announced they placed linebacker Bud Dupree on the NFL’s COVID-19 list, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt. Dupree is already on the active/PUP list while he recovers from tearing his ACL last year with the Steelers. Tennessee signed the 28-year-old linebacker to a five-year $82.5 million contract...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans take Bud Dupree off COVID-19 list, sign Luke Stocker among flurry of moves

The Tennessee Titans announced a flurry of roster moves on Saturday morning, one of which includes the removal of outside linebacker Bud Dupree from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It was a short stint on the list for Dupree, who was placed on there on Thursday. The outside linebacker will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, where he was placed at the start of training camp.
NFLUSA Today

Titans 53-man roster projection after first week of training camp

The Tennessee Titans are done with their first week of training camp after holding four practices from Thursday through Saturday; however, the team has yet to strap on the pads in any of them. According to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, that is expected to come on Tuesday, which will...
NFLUSA Today

Titans' defensive line steals the show during first padded practice

The Tennessee Titans’ defense has looked pretty solid over the course of the team’s first six practices of 2021 training camp and has often outplayed the offense in the process. On Tuesday, which was the first padded practice of camp, the defensive line stood out, with players such as Denico...
NFLKentucky New Era

Titans Training Camp | Practice Highlights

The Tennessee Titans put in work during Training Camp to prep for the 2021 Season. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans. Follow us on...
NFLWKRN

Titans OLB Bud Dupree activated off PUP list, joins team at practice

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans just got a big piece back on defense, as outside linebacker Bud Dupree was activated off the physically unable to perform list, joining the team for practice on Friday. Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans back in March, but was...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans activate outside linebacker Bud Dupree off PUP list

Nashville, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans activated outside linebacker Bud Dupree from the Physically Unable to Perform list before practice on Friday. The veteran outside linebacker signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans in March. After hitting his stride with 11.5 sacks for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the...
NFLCBS Sports

Titans' Josh Reynolds: Returns to practice

Reynolds (undisclosed) is practicing Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Reynolds missed several days of practice due to an undisclosed injury, but it looks like he's already returned to full health. With Julio Jones (undisclosed) still not present at any on-field activities, Reynolds should be in line to handle increased reps behind A.J. Brown.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans Activate OLB Bud Dupree Off Physically Unable to Perform List

NASHVILLE – The Titans have activated outside linebacker ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ off the team's Physically Unable to Perform list. Dupree has passed a physical and is eligible to return to practice. Also on Friday, the Titans activated defensive back Chris Jones from the team's COVID-19 list while waiving offensive lineman Patrick...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: First look at Titans' Bud Dupree in training camp

The Tennessee Titans shared some great news on Friday morning, announcing the activation of outside linebacker Bud Dupree from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Dupree, who suffered a torn ACL as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in December last season, had yet to participate in any Titans practice this offseason. Now that he has passed his physical, he can join the team.
NFLNBC Sports

Bud Dupree: I’m working hard to be ready to play whenever they need me

When the Titans signed Bud Dupree in March, they knew it would take the edge rusher a little time to get back on the field. After all, he’d torn his ACL in early December. But now the time has come where Dupree has returned to the field, with Tennessee activating Dupree from the physically unable to perform list on Friday. Following his first practice, Dupree said he’s hopeful that he’ll be ready to play in Week 1.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Titans Activate OLB Bud Dupree & DB Chris Jones

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve activated OLB Bud Dupree from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list and DB Chris Jones from the COVID-19 list. The Titans also waived OL Patrick Morris. Dupree, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015...

Comments / 0

Community Policy