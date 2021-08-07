Cancel
Athens, GA

What will UGA’s identity be this fall?

By Kasey Richardson
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — With the college football season less than a month away, the Bulldogs are all geared up and back on campus prepping for the fall. There is some sort of hype surrounding Georgia this 2021 season and that’s mainly due to another successful recruiting class and building around their upperclassmen. Head coach Kirby Smart, who is coaching for the sixth year at Georgia, has been an advocate for recruiting the top prospects around the country and molding them into next-level talent, making him one of the faces of the recruiting scene and cashing-in checks on Signing Day. UGA reeled in another strong class for the year, but fell way short of obtaining the leading recruiting class, as usual, finishing in fourth behind LSU, Ohio State and Alabama after February 6. But that shouldn’t stop the Dawgs from making a huge impact this season and having quality production on the field as they attempt to make a run for the SEC title game.

During Smart’s press conference following practice, coach addressed various topics and concerns in front of the SEC media, mainly how impactful Georgia will be on defense with the huge departures of Azeez Ojulari, Eric Stokes, Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte III. In 2020, Georgia was ranked second in the SEC on defense behind Alabama. Defensive lineman Jordan Davis is a player that Smart believes will be a game-changer and speaks highly on his anticipated production this fall. Incoming freshman Xavian Sorey could also be the premiere player who could fill the shoes of Ojulari, Sorey was the second-rated linebacker in the class and 26th-ranked in the country. The Dawgs signed 13 players total on the defensive side of the ball, including eight 4-star athletes to their arsenal for this season.

Smart believes that the Dawgs have “closed the gap” at the wide receiver spot. Not revealing too much after that, Smart touched on the SEC’s high-powered offenses and how Alabama and LSU still have some top threats at the receiving corps. He says, “I think that we’ve been able to close the gap in terms of if the standard was Alabama or LSU and their offenses, we’ve probably closed that gap. But I don’t know that we have four first-rounders. I don’t know if we have that.” After announcing the return of JT Daniels to the QB spot for the year, UGA’s chances of making a run to the title game increased. Smart believes Daniels is in a “much better position” to be successful heading into his second camp. Coach Smart stressed that he sees growth and improvement in his starting QB in Daniels as the sophomore returns from a season-ending knee injury last year.

As the Dawgs continue to grind during their fall camp in hopes to be a factor in the SEC, UGA will be set to kick off on September 1st against the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, N.C. with coverage from ABC Sports.

In the light of the Bulldogs getting after it, take a look at some of the highlights from Day 1 of Georgia’s fall camp:

