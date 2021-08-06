SUNS RE-SIGN CHRIS PAUL

Phoenix Suns fans will be thrilled to have Chris Paul back with their team next season. Last year, Paul's trade was the best deal in the NBA, as it transformed the Suns from a lottery team to a championship contender. Not only did Paul play at a very high level for the Suns, but he also helped elevate the rest of the players around him. Players like Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, and Jae Crowder really benefitted from playing CP3. And next season, the Suns will be looking to run it back with their roster as they try to reach the NBA Finals once again. But they almost did lose out on Chris Paul during this free agency period.