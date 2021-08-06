SUNS RE-SIGN CHRIS PAUL

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today re-signed point guard Chris Paul to a multiyear contract. In his first season with the Suns in 2020-21, Paul finished fifth in NBA MVP voting and was an All-NBA Second Team selection, helping the Suns win the Western Conference title. In 70 regular season games, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists (3rd in the NBA), a 3.99 assist-to-turnover ratio (2nd) and 1.41 steals (16th) while shooting 49.9% from the field, 39.5% from three-point range and a league-leading 93.4% from the free throw line. In 20 playoff games during the Suns’ run to the NBA Finals, Paul averaged 19.2 points and 8.6 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field and 44.6% from three-point range.

