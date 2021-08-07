Their Voice: Teach kindness at home and school
A little over a week to go before our children flood the hallways of their schools. There is a lot of uncertainty again as we begin the 2021-22 school year. The controversies surrounding COVID-19 cases, mask mandates, vaccines and the looming threat of virtual classes is obvious cause for stress. However, this is a great time to just remind our parents and educators how important it is to teach and reiterate to our children and students how important it is to be kind to each other.www.heraldextra.com
