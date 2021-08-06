SUNS RE-SIGN ABDEL NADER
PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today re-signed forward Abdel Nader to a multiyear contract. Nader appeared in 24 regular season games during his first season with the Suns in 2020-21, posting career bests of 6.7 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, 49.1% shooting from the field and 41.9% from three-point range. He missed the regular season’s final 31 games with a right knee injury, undergoing an arthroscopy on April 26 before returning to appear in the final three games during the Suns’ Western Conference Finals series victory over the LA Clippers.www.nba.com
Comments / 0