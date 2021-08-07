Money Management Counselors headed north
If you’ve been looking for financial counseling in northern Door County, then you’re in luck. Money Management Counselors of Door and Kewaunee Counties is now holding remote hours once a month at Nicolet Bank in Sister Bay, starting on August 19th. It’s part of a remote office expansion that started in 2019 but was halted by the pandemic. Money Management Counselors director Leslie Boden said the expansion was generated to accommodate people who have difficulties getting reliable transportation to Sturgeon Bay.doorcountydailynews.com
