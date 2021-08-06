SUNS RE-SIGN CAMERON PAYNE

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today re-signed guard Cameron Payne to a multiyear contract. Payne averaged 8.4 points and 3.6 assists in a career-high 60 games with the Suns this past season, shooting 48.4% from the field, 44.0% from three-point range (ranking 10th in the NBA) and 89.3% from the free throw line. He ranked fifth in the NBA with a 3.62 assist-to-turnover ratio. During the Suns’ playoff run to the NBA Finals, Payne averaged 9.3 points and 3.2 assists in 22 games. In a Game 2 win over the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, he scored a career-best 29 points in addition to nine assists and zero turnovers.