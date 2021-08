Before you start to think, “This writer must be out of his mind,” I’d just like you to bear with me while we go down the “How good can Dejounte Murray be?” rabbit hole. You’ll get a pretty wide array of answers to that question depending on who you talk to, but we’re here to focus on what the peak of Dejounte Murray Mountain is. With the draft quickly approaching, how high the Spurs think that peak is will impact not only who they draft, but also who they try to sign in free agency.