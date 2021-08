Noah Gardner and Lance Dawe continue the preseason depth chart series with the safety position. Is Bydarrius Knighten going to land the open safety spot? What rotation are we seeing at defensive back through fall camp? They speak with Zac Blackerby of the Locked On Auburn podcast to discuss Tyrone Truesdell entering the transfer portal. How does this change things for Auburn on defense? They give their top five breakout offensive players in the SEC for 2021. All that and more on the Thursday edition of On the Line.