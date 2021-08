The Seattle Seahawks and star safety Jamal Adams are not "close at all" in contract extension talks, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "I don't expect any issues at all with Adams showing up. We'll see for sure tomorrow if he does. But that is, of course, the expectation," he said on Inside Training Camp Live. "Eventually, this will be a deal that I think both sides will be happy with and Jamal Adams will likely be a very, very rich man."