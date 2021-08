AUBURN, Alabama — It's been a weekend for celebration for the Tigers, as families flooded campus for summer graduation ceremonies. A handful of Auburn players had busy Friday and Saturday mornings. Names like cornerback Malcolm Askew received their graduate degrees Friday morning before rushing over to the practice field for the first session of fall camp. The next day, players like Roger McCreary, Zakoby McClain, Smoke Monday and Shedrick Jackson finished out their undergraduate careers at the commencement ceremony inside Auburn Arena. When they were finished celebrating and taking photos with family, golf carts were waiting at the arena to take them to Saturday morning practice as quickly as possible.