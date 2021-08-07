Metro Simulator Review

Before we begin to talk about Metro Simulator I feel that we need some bits and bobs about the Moscow Metro, if only because it’s pretty interesting. It is known as the most beautiful subway in the world with 44 of its 200 stations listed as cultural heritage sites. But it gets better and on the circle line, male voices announce any upcoming station when going in a clockwise direction, with a female voice announcing whenever the train is going in an anti-clockwise direction. There’s more of interest and intrigue though and some of the stations are so deep underground that the air pressure changes. It’s with this small handful of facts that the developers of Metro Simulator have managed to create a faithful simulation of this beloved underground subway. After a while in early access on PC with some favourable reviews, it comes to console for us Xbox players to discover the ins and outs of the Moscow Metro.