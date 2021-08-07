Families joined in the fun for a back to school run with SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray

The Shelby County Schools superintendent is ready for back to school season, and he really showed it Saturday at Beale Street Landing.

Dr. Joris Ray led a community 2K family fun run along the river Saturday morning.

Ray invited families, staff, and community partners to all join him on this final weekend before kids go back to class.

“One thing Dr. Ray has always shared with me, you have to take care of yourself first - your mind and your body - so you can take care of your family and ultimately take care of the team, which is not only employees and staff of Shelby County Schools but also our children and families,” said Billy J. Walker II, Ph.D., Director of Shelby County Schools Department of Student Affairs.

This event also featured a community health fair and screenings.