Portland Tribune

Southwest Bible Church to host 15th Annual Car Show

By Contributor
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Sunday's event will include a free BBQ dinner, live music and a special message.

Southwest Bible Church will hold its 15th annual Car Show on August 8 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The show will feature a wide array of vehicles including classics, exotics, rods, imports, trucks and motorcycles.

The event also includes a free BBQ dinner, live music and a special message.

All Outdoor Sunday Evening Series events are held at the church campus located at 14605 S.W. Weir Road in Beaverton and are open to the public.

For more information or to register your vehicle in the show, contact the church office at 503-524-7000 or visit www.swbible.org.

