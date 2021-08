Abbott Laboratories has a diversified business that supports its most important growth driver: medical devices. Match Group is the runaway leader in the online dating market. A lot has changed in the past 10 years. In 2011, the U.S. was still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, and no one had witnessed a deadly pandemic in several decades. Unless you have a crystal ball, it's hard to predict exactly how the next 10 years will develop. But for investors, one thing is for certain: Great businesses will keep beating the market.