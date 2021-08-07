Re: If you are getting drunk this morning

When I wrapped up my afternoon show on Tuesday, June 15 I didn't think it would be the last time I'd talk to you on the radio for six weeks. And when I asked Buddy Logan to step in and fill in for me that Wednesday I didn't think he'd be filling in for so long.
It’s been a Friday morning — and we think maybe the shopDisney website is feeling the long week it’s had this morning. And if you’re having problems accessing the site, know this — you are not alone. We had some problems, too! We were really excited to get a look at the new Stitch Crashes Disney collection that just dropped online this morning — it’s the Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty collection and it’s so pretty.
A young man worked as a hunter in a remote area and was known for his excellent hunting skills and hard work. One afternoon, the hunter got hungry, checked his kitchen for leftovers, but there were none. He decided to visit a nearby forest on a hunting trip. While in...
If you don't have air conditioning or you just run hot, you probably often find yourself sweating in the middle of the night. And that's to be expected to some degree, especially during the summertime. But night sweats could also be a reason to see your doctor. Experts warn that if you experience excessive sweating at night, you should speak with your doctor as soon as possible and get a blood test. To learn how to discern general night sweating from sweating that could be a sign of something more serious, read on.
While some wedding ceremonies certainly are unbearable, one Russian woman has most likely lost her life after storming off from one she was attending. Some worry she was viciously eaten alive by bears. Officials said the 24-year-old woman, Yana Balobanova, had stormed off into the woods during the forest wedding....
Being in lockdown has given us more free time to pick up those hobbies and skills we’ve always wanted to try but never really had a chance to. With some of us still housebound amid the wild and wintery weather, there’s never been a better time to explore your creative side, whether that be getting messy with paints or taking a leaf out of grandma’s book and knitting yourself a scarf.
With cannabis legalization happening throughout the country, more people are taking advantage of consuming the marijuana plant and reaping all the benefits like better sleep, less chronic pain, and even treating mental health disorders like anxiety and depression. Send these hilarious weed puns to your stoner friends in a funny...
Whether you find yourself ordering an extra plate of nachos at a restaurant after one too many margaritas or find yourself fighting the urge to text your ex following a generous pour of pinot, many people have at least one bad habit they have to dissuade themselves from engaging in after a few drinks. In many cases, getting a little tipsy even leads to some shopping that you might not otherwise do sober. A new survey from CouponChief.com polled over 1,000 adults to discover what they purchased most frequently when they had a buzz on—and nearly 50 percent of respondents admitted to making one surprising purchase. Read on to discover what people buy most when they're drunk, according to the survey.
It's here Chicago! The four-day music festival kicked off on Thursday and will last through Sunday. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say, the city of Chicago is excited about festival season. After a year of lockdowns and quarantines, music lovers are ready to celebrate the largest gathering Chicago has seen since the pandemic.
Ah sleep. There's never been a time before now in the human existence where sleep and enough hours to get a good night of it come few and far between. From working long hours, raising families and trying to keep up with our living spaces / houses / things that need to get done, life is more fast-paced and exhausting than any other time in our history. Or--at least it sure SEEMS that way! Never has our time been in more demand. Never have we ever been so connected electronically--easily accessible to whoever wants to reach us virtually 24/7 with the phones in our pockets, purses, and on our night stands.
I like my husband a lot, but he has this really annoying habit…. In the morning, when the sun is peeking through the blinds, and the dog is stretching at the foot of our bed, he engages me in conversation. “GOOD MORNING!” he’ll say a little too loudly. How’d you sleep? Should we do something fun today? Are you going for a run now or later?
Please don’t drive, stay at home, don’t endanger other people. If you’re an anti vaxer, please don’t mingle with other people, stay at home, don’t endanger other people. Good ideas or bad ideas? How would I know, I got drunk and vaccinated. But I’m asking these questions for a friend.
Please don’t drive, stay at home, don’t endanger other people. If you’re an anti vaxer, please don’t mingle with other people, stay at home, don’t endanger other people. Good ideas or bad ideas? How would I know, I got drunk and vaccinated. But I’m asking these questions for a friend.
Please don’t drive, stay at home, don’t endanger other people. If you’re an anti vaxer, please don’t mingle with other people, stay at home, don’t endanger other people. Good ideas or bad ideas? How would I know, I got drunk and vaccinated. But I’m asking these questions for a friend.
Comments / 0