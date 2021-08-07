Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Re: If you are getting drunk this morning

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

You have a problem and need to stop.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

Can’t Get Onto shopDisney This Morning? You’re Not Alone!

It’s been a Friday morning — and we think maybe the shopDisney website is feeling the long week it’s had this morning. And if you’re having problems accessing the site, know this — you are not alone. We had some problems, too! We were really excited to get a look at the new Stitch Crashes Disney collection that just dropped online this morning — it’s the Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty collection and it’s so pretty.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Sweating at Night, Get Your Blood Checked, Experts Warn

If you don't have air conditioning or you just run hot, you probably often find yourself sweating in the middle of the night. And that's to be expected to some degree, especially during the summertime. But night sweats could also be a reason to see your doctor. Experts warn that if you experience excessive sweating at night, you should speak with your doctor as soon as possible and get a blood test. To learn how to discern general night sweating from sweating that could be a sign of something more serious, read on.
Lifestylethebrag.com

7 products to buy if you’re keen to get crafty in lockdown

Being in lockdown has given us more free time to pick up those hobbies and skills we’ve always wanted to try but never really had a chance to. With some of us still housebound amid the wild and wintery weather, there’s never been a better time to explore your creative side, whether that be getting messy with paints or taking a leaf out of grandma’s book and knitting yourself a scarf.
RetailPosted by
Best Life

This Is the One Thing People Buy Most When They're Drunk, Survey Says

Whether you find yourself ordering an extra plate of nachos at a restaurant after one too many margaritas or find yourself fighting the urge to text your ex following a generous pour of pinot, many people have at least one bad habit they have to dissuade themselves from engaging in after a few drinks. In many cases, getting a little tipsy even leads to some shopping that you might not otherwise do sober. A new survey from CouponChief.com polled over 1,000 adults to discover what they purchased most frequently when they had a buzz on—and nearly 50 percent of respondents admitted to making one surprising purchase. Read on to discover what people buy most when they're drunk, according to the survey.
HealthPosted by
LoneStar 92

Wild And Crazy Happenings While You’re Sleeping That Might Even Get You Into Trouble!

Ah sleep. There's never been a time before now in the human existence where sleep and enough hours to get a good night of it come few and far between. From working long hours, raising families and trying to keep up with our living spaces / houses / things that need to get done, life is more fast-paced and exhausting than any other time in our history. Or--at least it sure SEEMS that way! Never has our time been in more demand. Never have we ever been so connected electronically--easily accessible to whoever wants to reach us virtually 24/7 with the phones in our pockets, purses, and on our night stands.
Home & GardenA Cup of Jo

Are You a Morning Person?

I like my husband a lot, but he has this really annoying habit…. In the morning, when the sun is peeking through the blinds, and the dog is stretching at the foot of our bed, he engages me in conversation. “GOOD MORNING!” he’ll say a little too loudly. How’d you sleep? Should we do something fun today? Are you going for a run now or later?
Lifestyletigernet.com

Re: If you get drunk tonight

Please don’t drive, stay at home, don’t endanger other people. If you’re an anti vaxer, please don’t mingle with other people, stay at home, don’t endanger other people. Good ideas or bad ideas? How would I know, I got drunk and vaccinated. But I’m asking these questions for a friend.
Lifestyletigernet.com

Re: If you get drunk tonight

Please don’t drive, stay at home, don’t endanger other people. If you’re an anti vaxer, please don’t mingle with other people, stay at home, don’t endanger other people. Good ideas or bad ideas? How would I know, I got drunk and vaccinated. But I’m asking these questions for a friend.
Lifestyletigernet.com

Re: If you get drunk tonight

Please don’t drive, stay at home, don’t endanger other people. If you’re an anti vaxer, please don’t mingle with other people, stay at home, don’t endanger other people. Good ideas or bad ideas? How would I know, I got drunk and vaccinated. But I’m asking these questions for a friend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy