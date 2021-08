LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Swimming at several Long Island beaches was shut down Wednesday because of more shark sightings. The Town of Hempstead closed all beaches to swimmers in the afternoon, but they have reopened since, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. In a briefing, Town Supervisor Don Clavin said the shutdown was a safety precaution they had to take after multiple sharks were spotted along the shoreline. Lifeguards spotted two sharks at Lido Beach. Three more were spotted at Long Beach. Shark patrol teams were out on the water to monitor the situation. Swimming was suspended for about two hours. It started around 1 p.m....