Chesterfield, VA

4306 Wraywood Ave, Chesterfield, VA 23831

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Beautifully Well-Loved One Owner, Move in Ready Home Welcomes You from the Country Front Porch into the bright foyer that is open to the Spacious Family Room with a Cozy Gas Fireplace for all those cold winter nights or can step out onto the deck for those summer cookouts for your family & friends. Let’s go back inside to the Kitchen that features a Breakfast Nook and YES! A PANTRY! Also included Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, even the REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER. Do you like to entertain for the holidays? Well, this home offers you a separate DINING ROOM just for that, maybe even for those Sunday Morning Brunches. Upstairs that features a Primary Bedroom w/en-suite & Walk-In Closet. Not only does the upstairs have 2 more bedrooms but it has a HUGE Bonus Room that could be a 4th Bedroom, Theatre room, playroom whatever your heart desires. 2 New HVAC Systems installed in 2020 along with a New Hot Water Heater. There is an attached and & detached garage plus a detached shed, large backyard with a beautifully landscaped front yard & a double width paved driveway. The adjoining buildable lot (.41 acre) will conveys with the sell.

