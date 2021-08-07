James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Underperforms At Box Office

The Suicide Squad’s secret Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans after the movie was released last night. A lot of people were wondering what James Gunn was hiding in his DC Comics film. There are subtle nods elsewhere, but those other actors cast have speaking roles. In this instance, fans are talking about Pom Klementieff popping up to do a little dancing in a cabaret. The Mantis actress is there front and center when Task Force X is looking for The Thinker on their mission. It also helps that with HBO Max available as an option, fans could pause the film and actually get a good long look at the actress in question. Gunn had been saying for a while that there was some sort of Guardians Easter Egg that no one had found so far. It turns out that it was Mantis all along. People on social media were nothing short of overjoyed at being able to identify the nod. Check out what some of them had to say down below.