Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Underperforms At Box Office

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the rave reviews, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is estimated to underperform at the box office for its opening weekend. It's reported that the flick brought in $12.1 million for its opening Friday, which also includes $4.1 million from the Thursday preview. Worth a mention is that WB and...

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#The Suicide Squad#Wb#Tss#Ayer Cut#Snyder Cut#Cinemascore#Polka Dot Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Margot Robbie On Hold As Harley Quinn; Could Get Recast (Rumor)

Following Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad bombing at the box office, it's reported Margot Robbie will be taking a break playing Harley Quinn in the DCEU with it even speculated the character could be recast down the road. Both of the movies have underperformed at the box office,...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Are Baffled

Margot Robbie Updates: The internet has recently been very much obsessed with Margot Robbie’s feet after she was the guest at the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show. Although the star is flattered by the Internet’s obsession, director James Gunn is extremely confused about it. They appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Live Show...
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Viewers React to Surprise Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo

The Suicide Squad’s secret Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans after the movie was released last night. A lot of people were wondering what James Gunn was hiding in his DC Comics film. There are subtle nods elsewhere, but those other actors cast have speaking roles. In this instance, fans are talking about Pom Klementieff popping up to do a little dancing in a cabaret. The Mantis actress is there front and center when Task Force X is looking for The Thinker on their mission. It also helps that with HBO Max available as an option, fans could pause the film and actually get a good long look at the actress in question. Gunn had been saying for a while that there was some sort of Guardians Easter Egg that no one had found so far. It turns out that it was Mantis all along. People on social media were nothing short of overjoyed at being able to identify the nod. Check out what some of them had to say down below.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Harley Quinn Star Margot Robbie Comments On The David Ayer Cut Of ‘Suicide Squad’

Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie has commented on the David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad and whether or not she wants to see it. By now it is well known that something went very wrong during the productions of the early installments of the DC Extended Universe, specifically after the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It is also well known by now that the theatrical release of Suicide Squad was not the film that director David Ayer intended for audiences to see. The release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League on HBO Max, however, has given fans and the director hope that audiences may see the cut the director wanted to be released.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Original Suicide Squad Star Shows Support For David Ayer After The Director's Emotional Post

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As soon as Warner Bros. announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would finally be released via HBO Max, some fans immediately began calling for the studio to do the same with David Ayer’s 2017 Suicide Squad movie. Both blockbusters suffered from studio interference, and Ayer recently shared an emotional post further explaining his feelings about the movie. And now original Suicide Squad star Jay Hernandez has shared his support for the director.
MoviesKATU.com

"The Suicide Squad" actress Mayling Ng!

Today Kara talked with one of the stars of the super hero action film "The Suicide Squad", Mayling Ng! Mayling is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been said she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of Warworld ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn and Javelin in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Gunn reveals John Ostrander’s influence on The Suicide Squad

John Ostrander is a legendary comic book writer whose work has served as the inspiration for the James Gunn film The Suicide Squad. You can already read the first reviews of The Suicide Squad of James Gunn and they are 100% positive, since they consider it a great combination of action, humor and incredible characters played by great actors. In addition, the director has revealed that there is a lot of influence from the work of John OstranderIn fact, the mythical comic book writer even has a small cameo.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

The Suicide Squad review: James Gunn's do-over is goofier and bloodier than the original

The first rule of The Suicide Squad is: Do not talk about Suicide Squad. James Gunn's slick, hectic follow-up to the lucrative but widely maligned 2016 original — it made nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars, though no one seemed to walk away happy — is billed not as a sequel or a reboot but a sort of full amnesiac do-over. Instead of acknowledging its almost identically titled predecessor, the new installment simply sheds all memory of it, like a bad Tinder date or a vestigial tail — even as it retains the mythology, most of the characters, and the general pandemonium of its original premise.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena Weigh In on David Ayer’s Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday. “I think that’s all a very complicated situation that I am probably not responsible for,” Margot Robbie, who plays the iconic Harley Quinn in both Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” and Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” told Variety‘s...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport is coming to Fortnite

The DC Comics and Fortnite collaborations keep on coming, with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn sharing that one of the film’s stars, Bloodsport, will be coming to the Fortnite island. In a clip shared to social media, Idris Elba, one of the film’s lead actors and the star portraying...
Combat Sportsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Review The Suicide Squad: The Glorious Emancipation of James Gunn

These are some initial comments left by the premiere of The Suicide Squad. The film, released recently, took the work of its director, James Gunn, to the skies. Mission accomplished! James Gunn he understood very well what that phrase means. The director conveyed the idea of ​​duty accomplished, but not only because he has achieved it, but because the plot of The Suicide Squad He tried to show that: how a mission is completed… And in what way!
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Jared Leto's Joker was never considered for The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has set the record straight on whether Jared Leto's Joker was supposed to be in the movie. Leto's Clown Prince of Crime was a secondary villain in the original Suicide Squad movie, and was originally tipped to have some involvement in a sequel before Gunn took over the project.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Star John Cena Teases DCEU Showdown with The Rock

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are already no strangers to one another and the fact that both actors are now part of the DC Extended Universe opens up a lot of possibilities for a potential "rematch" between two of wrestling's biggest superstars. Both Cena and Johnson are playing anti-heroes in the franchise and while their characters don't exactly share a common ground, there's still a good chance that Peacemaker and Black Adam will bump into each other.
MoviesStar-Tribune

New release picks, including James Gunn's 'Suicide Squad,' and a killer Val Kilmer documentary 'Val'

This week there was exactly one massive blockbuster, James Gunn's Suicide Squad, which you can see in a theater or on HBO Max ... Exactly one animated musical, Vivo, which stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and can be found on Netflix ... and there was exactly one documentary, VAL, a fascinating retrospective of actor Val Kilmer's brilliant and tumultuous career which was just released on Amazon Prime.
MoviesEW.com

Joel Kinnaman says The Suicide Squad is better than Suicide Squad because it's 'the film we set out to do'

Over the past year, filmmaker David Ayer has campaigned for Warner Bros. to release his cut of 2016's Suicide Squad, the superhero movie which was maligned by critics when it was released in a version, Ayer insists, far removed from his vision for the project. "It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be," Ayer told EW's Derek Lawrence in March. "I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s--- out of the executives."

Comments / 0

Community Policy