A small but growing number of bars and restaurants in San Francisco have started asking to see proof of vaccination before seating guests inside, following a recommendation from the SF Bar Owner Alliance. These bar owners and managers say they expected most of their regulars to happily show their cards — after all, this is San Francisco, where 84 percent of residents over the age of 12 have gotten at least one shot. These bar owners also fully expected the occasional belligerent bar-hopper to forget a card at home. But now, in an unfortunate but perhaps predictable turn of events, two bars and one deli are getting hit with one-star Yelp reviews and direct messages on Instagram related to their new COVID policies.