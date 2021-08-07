Cancel
Soccer

Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday draw a blank at The Valley

newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore (left) and Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins shared the spoils (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Wire)

Neither Charlton nor Sheffield Wednesday could give their raucous respective following a goal as their Sky Bet League One curtain-raiser finished 0-0 at The Valley.

The electric atmosphere of more than 17,000 fans between both the home and away stands amplified a tense and scrappy first half, with fans allowed back into stadiums once more.

The biggest event of the opening 45 minutes was an unfortunate head injury for Owls forward Callum Paterson which required lengthy treatment and a stretcher off the pitch.

Wednesday, relegated from the Championship last season, made life difficult for their hosts throughout but the Addicks created the better chances, with Conor Washington stopped at close range just before half-time and Albie Morgan sending two opportunities off target from the edge of the box.

Visiting skipper Barry Bannan almost won it for his side five minutes from time, but after beating two players with an impressive solo run he could only drag a drive past the Charlton goal with his right foot.

Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Sheffield Wednesday sign Wolves forward Theo Corbeanu

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Wolves forward Theo Corbeanu on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old Canada international made his Premier League debut against Tottenham last season. He could feature for the Owls in their League One season-opener against Charlton on Saturday. "It's fantastic for Theo because he had a really...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Crystal Palace and Charlton play out entertaining draw

Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic played out an entertaining 2-2 draw during pre-season. The Premier League side were unable to secure a win during Patrick Vieira's first match in charge at Selhurst Park. Charlton, who are in League One, came from behind twice to claim a share of the spoils.
SoccerBBC

Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing: Sheffield Wednesday sign pair on loan

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing on season-long loan deals. Northern Ireland international Peacock-Farrell, 24, started his career with Leeds before joining the Clarets in August 2019. Wing, 26, ended last season on loan at the Owls' South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham, scoring twice...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Burnley goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell joins Sheffield Wednesday

Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan. The Clarets have allowed the Northern Ireland international, 24, to move to the League One club for the chance of regular first-team football. Peacock-Farrell – who joined Burnley from Leeds United two years ago – made his first...
Premier LeagueBBC

Moses Odubajo: QPR sign full-back after Sheffield Wednesday exit

Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed Moses Odubajo on a free transfer after his departure from Sheffield Wednesday. The 28-year-old wing-back made 46 appearances during a two-year spell with the Owls. Odubajo has signed a one-year contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with the R's having the option...
Soccerchatsports.com

Marvin Johnson: Sheffield Wednesday sign ex-Middlesbough winger

Sheffield Wednesday have signed former Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson on a free transfer. Wednesday have not disclosed the length of deal the former Kidderminster, Motherwell and Oxford man has signed. He could make his debut for the Owls in their League One opener against Doncaster on Saturday. Find all the...
Premier LeagueBBC

Tom Lees: Huddersfield sign former Sheffield Wednesday defender

Huddersfield Town have signed free-agent centre-back Tom Lees on an initial two-year contract. The 30-year-old was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season after relegation to League One. Lees has played more than 500 games during his career, almost 400 of them in the second tier. "He...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​DONE DEAL: West Brom sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday ace Reach

West Bromwich Albion have secured the signing of Sheffield Wednesday star Adam Reach. The winger is the club's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Alex Mowatt, Quevin Castro, and Matt Clarke. Reach has played 231 times for Wednesday, but he finally departed the club after their relegation...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Sheffield Wednesday sign Everton defender Lewis Gibson

Sheffield Wednesday have signed defender Lewis Gibson on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton. last term, making 13 appearances for the Championship side - all of which came in the league. The 21-year-old also had a loan spell with Fleetwood Town in the 2019-20 season, helping them reach...

