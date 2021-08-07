Cancel
Football

USC Fall Camp 2021 Day 1 - Defensive line drills

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trojans started fall camp on Friday, getting ready for the 2021 football season. Here are some highlights of the defensive line drills at the beginning of practice led by defensive line coach Vic So'oto.

