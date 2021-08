The Brooklyn Nets have selected Cam Thomas with the No. 27 overall pick in the NBA Draft. ANALYSIS: Cam Thomas is a microwave scorer and tough shot-maker who has the ability to get hot at any moment. He has great shot creation tools and has shown a combination of easy NBA range as well as craftiness at the rim to finish inside. He's also able to get to the free throw line at a high rate, making him one of the best scorers in the class.