Hazel Knape Pendergrass, 90 of DeLeon went to be with her Lord and Savior July 31, 2021. Hazel was born August 27, 1930 in Alvin, Texas and raised on her parent’s dairy farm. Hazel married J.W. Pendergrass of Sweetwater, Texas and the two of them traveled together for his job for several years. They settled in Alvin, Texas. She spent her “golden years” in DeLeon, Texas.