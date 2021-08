As COVID-19 cases surge, communities of color are again disproportionately affected. Just over half of white Utahns are fully vaccinated, but for people of color, that number is much lower. It's only around 42% for Latinos and 28% for Pacific Islanders. And the case rates for those groups are higher than for any other population. Yehemy Zavala Orozco, program director for Comunidades Unidas, said there’s a lot of reasons why people haven’t gotten the shot — like misinformation, trust issues or being unable to take time off. Now, groups like the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs are trying to bridge that gap. Read the full story. Leer en Español. — Ivana Martinez.